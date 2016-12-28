Year in Review: 2016 Babies

2016 was the Year of the Baby in country music. Country stars sure were getting busy bringing new life into the world.
In January, LOCASH’s Preston Brust and wife Kristen welcomed daughter Love Lily, making her the first country music baby of the year—but not the last. From Jana Kramer and Charles Kelly to the year’s most recent addition, Eli Young Band’s Jon Jones’ daughter Lila Pascale (Nov. 30), 2016 saw a new generation of future country stars being born.
For our Year in Review, NCD compiled a list of all those country music babies born in the year 2016.
1. LOCASH
PRESTON BRUST and KRISTEN BRUST
Jan. 5
Daughter: Love Lily Brust – 7 lbs., 7 oz.
2. THOMPSON SQUARE
KEIFER THOMPSON and SHAWNA THOMPSON
Jan. 24
Son: Rigney Cooper Thompson – 7 lbs., 13 oz.
We're so excited to be able to share this monumental day with all of you. We've had many wonderful things happen to us but this absolutely tops them all. We want to thank you all for being there for us and our music and for all of your support during our pregnancy. We can't wait to see you out on the road this year but until then Please say hello and welcome this big ol world, Rigney Cooper Thompson aka #coopert #cooperman #coopdeville #coopdog #sircoopsalot
3. JANA KRAMER and MICHAEL CAUSSIN
(currently separated)
Jan. 31
Daughter: Jolie Rae Caussin – 7 lbs., 1 oz.
4. LADY ANTEBELLUM
CHARLES KELLEY and CASSIE KELLEY
Feb. 11
Son: Ward Charles Kelley – 7 lbs., 9 oz
5. HOLLY WILLIAMS and CHRIS COLEMAN
March 8
Daughter: Lillie Mae Louise Coleman – 6 lbs., 15 oz.
6. LOCASH
CHRIS LUCAS and KAITLYN LUCAS
March 21
Daughter: Remi McKenna – 6 lbs., 10 oz.
7. WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN
March 23
Daughter: Presley Morgan – 7 lbs., 9 oz.
8. KELLY CLARKSON and BRANDON BLACKSTOCK
April 12
Son: Remington Alexander Blackstock (Remy)
9. GRANGER SMITH and AMBER SMITH
May 16
Son: River Kelly Smith – 9 lbs., 10 oz.
Heart and hands are full. We added one more boy to the clan. River Kelly Smith has joined his brother and sister! pic.twitter.com/XIUUNZHr0r
— Granger Smith (@GrangerSmith) May 20, 2016
10. ZAC BROWN BAND
COY BOWLES and KYLIE BOWLES
Oct. 21
Daughter: Hattie Bowles
11. ZAC BROWN BAND
CLAY COOK and BROOKE COOK
Nov. 4
Son: Charles Robert Cook – 8 lbs.
12. ELI YOUNG BAND
JON JONES AND SARAH JONES
Nov. 30
Daughter: Lila Pascale – 7 lbs.