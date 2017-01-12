Eric Church Receives One-of-a-Kind Whiskey Barrel and Bar From Jack Daniel’s

When Eric Church was wrapping up his last night of rehearsals for his Holdin’ My Own Tour, the singer was pleasantly surprised by a few members of the Jack Daniel’s team with a one-of-a-kind bar and his own personalized whiskey barrel—a “thank you” for his ongoing support of the brand.
Eric, who is no stranger to the whiskey brand, along with his road crew would partake in a longstanding ritual before each show—a group shot of Jack Daniel’s accompanied by a toast to all their hard work. The “Record Year” singer even recorded a song called “Jack Daniel’s,” which is featured on his 2011 album, Chief.
“I got a reputation going round / Ain’t never been the kind to back down / I’ve thrown a punch or two and gave a few black eyes / But Jack Daniel’s kicked my ass again last night,” the song kicks off. A sentiment a few people may be able to relate to.
Jack Daniel’s Kevin “The Barrel Man” Sanders presented the bar and barrel to Eric at the rehearsal where they were joined by David Stang, the national sponsorship director for Jack Daniel’s, for a toast to a very successful tour, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 13, in Lincoln, Neb.
Upon receiving the bar, a grateful Eric assured the Jack Daniel’s team that the bar would get plenty of use throughout the tour. We have no doubt.
2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour Dates:
|Month
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Jan.
|13
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|14
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|15
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|Ralph Engelstad Arena
|19
|Des Moines, Iowa.
|Wells Fargo Center
|20
|Minneapolis
|Target Center
|21
|Green Bay
|Resch Center
|25
|Philadelphia
|Wells Fargo Arena
|27
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Barclays Center
|28
|Boston
|TD Garden
|31
|Kansas City Mo.
|Sprint Center
|Feb.
|2
|Tulsa, Okla.
|BOK Center
|3
|Dallas
|American Airlines Center
|16
|Duluth, Ga.
|Infinite Energy Center
|17
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|23
|Indianapolis
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|24
|Cleveland
|Quicken Loans Arena
|25
|Auburn Hills, Mich.
|The Palace at Auburn Hills
|28
|London, ONT
|Budweiser Gardens
|March
|2
|Toronto, ONT
|Air Canada Centre
|3
|Ottawa, ONT
|Canadian Tire Centre
|4
|Montreal, QUE
|Bell Centre
|7
|Winnipeg, MB
|MTS Centre
|9
|Saskatoon, SK
|SaskTel Centre
|10
|Edmonton, AB
|Rexall Place
|11
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|14
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|16
|Portland, Ore.
|Moda Center
|17
|Spokane, Wash.
|Spokane Arena
|18
|Tacoma, Wash.
|Tacoma Dome
|22
|Bozeman, Mont.
|Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
|24
|Boise, Idaho
|Taco Bell Arena
|25
|Salt Lake City
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|28
|Phoenix
|Talking Sticks Resort Arena
|30
|Sacramento, Calif.
|Golden 1 Center
|31
|Los Angeles
|STAPLES Center
|April
|4
|Casper, Wyo.
|Casper Events Center
|5
|Denver, Colo.
|Pepsi Center
|7
|Wichita, Kan.
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|8
|Omaha, Neb.
|CenturyLink Center Omaha
|12
|Moline, Ill.
|iWireless Center
|13
|Chicago
|Allstate Arena
|14
|Milwaukee
|BMO Harris Bradley Center
|20
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|First Niagara Center
|21
|Pittsburgh
|CONSOL Energy Center
|22
|Cincinnati
|US Bank Arena
|27
|Uncasville, Conn.
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|28
|Uncasville, Conn.
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|29
|Manchester, N.H.
|Verizon Wireless Arena
|May
|4
|Tampa, Fla.
|Amalie Arena
|5
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
|11
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Van Andel Arena
|12
|Peoria, Ill.
|Peoria Civic Center
|13
|St. Louis
|Scottrade Center
|18
|Reading, Pa.
|Santander Arena
|19
|Washington, D.C.
|Verizon Center
|20
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Greensboro Coliseum Complex
|26
|Nashville
|Bridgestone Arena
|27
|Nashville
|Bridgestone Arena
Photos courtesy of Jack Daniels