Lennon & Maisy of “Nashville” Cover Coldplay’s “Up and Up” [Listen]

You may know Lennon and Maisy Stella as the girls who portray Rayna James’ (Connie Britton) daughters on the hit TV show Nashville, but the real-life siblings also have a passion for music.

Born in Ontario, Canada, to musical parents Brad and MaryLynne—Canadian country music duo The Stellas—Lennon and Maisy have been singing all of their lives. They gained notoriety by performing covers on YouTube, along with their popular cover of The Lumineers’ “Ho Hey,” which they sang on Season 1 of Nashville. The duo has since released an EP, Live YouTube Sessions, in 2012, as well as a holiday song, “Christmas Coming Home.” They also covered Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros’ “That’s What’s Up” in 2014.

The sisters are at it again, releasing their latest cover, “Up and Up,” from Coldplay’s 2015 album, A Head Full of Dreams. Their new video for the tune features Lennon and Maisy surrounded by a group of folks dressed in T-shirts that read “Be Love.”

Fixing up a car to drive in it again / Searching for the water, hoping for the rain / Up and up, Up and up / Down upon the canvas, working meal to meal / Waiting for a chance to pick your orange field / Up and up, Up and up, the girls sing to kick off the song.

“Up and Up” is now available on iTunes and you can check out the video below.

You can also check out Coldplay’s version below.