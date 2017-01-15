Watch Sturgill Simpson’s Guitar-Smashing Performance of “Call to Arms” on “Saturday Night Live”

Sturgill Simpson continued his momentum-generating 2016—one that saw him drop a Billboard No. 1 album and earn two Grammy nominations—by performing as the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2017.

After opening his SNL gig with a brassy performance of “Keep It Between the Lines,” Sturgill capped his stint with a guitar-smashing rendition of “Call to Arms,” the final track on his 2016 album, A Sailor’s Guide to the Universe.

Check out both performances below.

Sturgill will gear up for the Grammys on February 12, where A Sailor’s Guide to Earth is nominated for Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year.